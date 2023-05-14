Exam results a gift to my mother on Mother’s Day, says ICSE topper Sarthak Singh

PRAYAGRAJ It’s Mother’s Day and I dedicate my academic performance to my mother as a gift, said city resident Sarthak Singh, who secured 99.4% marks in his Class 10th (ICSE) exams and became the joint third topper in the country.

Sarthak Singh dreams of serving the country by becoming an IAS officer. (HT Photo)

A student of Boy’s High School (BHS) and College, Sarthak lost his father Ashutosh Singh a few years back. He is being brought up by his mother Sunita Singh. “My third position in the country and first in the district is my gift to my mother on Mother’s Day,” said Sarthak with a big smile.

Sarthak dreams of serving the country by becoming an IAS officer. “IAS officers have to face a lot of challenges to carry out their responsibilities and I like challenges,” said Sarthak, a resident of Civil Lines. He bagged 99 marks in English, 100 in Mathematics, 100 in Computer, 99 in Social Science, 99 in Science, and 94 in Hindi.

Sharing his study routine, Sarthak said that he used to study for an average of seven-to-eight hours a day. “I relied only on school textbooks and kept analysing previous year questions of CISCE as part of my preparations,” he added. Computers is his favourite subject. “I only attended coaching classes for Computers. I prepared for the rest of the subjects myself,” revealed the topper.

In his spare time, Sarthak enjoys playing chess, programming on the computer, and playing football.