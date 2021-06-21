Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Prayagraj: Retired railway employee brutally murdered by sons, daughters-in-law
others

Prayagraj: Retired railway employee brutally murdered by sons, daughters-in-law

In a shocking incident on Father’s Day, a 61-year-old retired railway employee was beaten to death by his two sons and daughters-in-law in the Manjhanpur area of Kaushambi district on Sunday morning
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 12:12 AM IST
HT Image

In a shocking incident on Father’s Day, a 61-year-old retired railway employee was beaten to death by his two sons and daughters-in-law in the Manjhanpur area of Kaushambi district on Sunday morning. The accused have been taken into custody and the body has been sent for autopsy, police said.

According to reports, a resident of Gandhi Nagar locality under Manjhanpur police station, Baijnath Pal was retired from the railways on January 29 this year. Baijnath had three sons and three daughters. The elder sons, Surendra, Virendra and daughters Ruma and Uma were married while the youngest son Narendra, and daughter Puja, were still unmarried.

Baijnath had received a retirement fund, a part of which he had planned to spend on youngest daughter Puja’s marriage, which was to take place ten days later. However, his two elder sons were continuously pressuring him to give them their share before the marriage, while Baijnath was adamant about dividing the fund only after the marriage of his youngest daughter.

On Sunday morning, Baijnath was cutting fodder for cattle when Surendra and his wife Lalita and Virendra and his wife Manoj reached there. After an argument over the division of retirement fund, they assaulted Baijnath brutally and stabbed him in his head with a pointed iron rod. Narendra rushed from inside the house on hearing the cries of his father and somehow rescued him. The police also reached the spot on receiving the information and took Baijnath to the district hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Police informed that Virendra, Surendra, Lalita and Manoj, along with Baijnath’s younger brother Chhotelal Pal, were arrested for the crime. In his complaint, Narendra has alleged that his uncle was also involved in conspiring the murder, police added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo’s good manners are making netizens give her the ‘good girl’ crown

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP