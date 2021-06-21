Prayagraj: Retired railway employee brutally murdered by sons, daughters-in-law

In a shocking incident on Father’s Day, a 61-year-old retired railway employee was beaten to death by his two sons and daughters-in-law in the Manjhanpur area of Kaushambi district on Sunday morning. The accused have been taken into custody and the body has been sent for autopsy, police said.

According to reports, a resident of Gandhi Nagar locality under Manjhanpur police station, Baijnath Pal was retired from the railways on January 29 this year. Baijnath had three sons and three daughters. The elder sons, Surendra, Virendra and daughters Ruma and Uma were married while the youngest son Narendra, and daughter Puja, were still unmarried.

Baijnath had received a retirement fund, a part of which he had planned to spend on youngest daughter Puja’s marriage, which was to take place ten days later. However, his two elder sons were continuously pressuring him to give them their share before the marriage, while Baijnath was adamant about dividing the fund only after the marriage of his youngest daughter.

On Sunday morning, Baijnath was cutting fodder for cattle when Surendra and his wife Lalita and Virendra and his wife Manoj reached there. After an argument over the division of retirement fund, they assaulted Baijnath brutally and stabbed him in his head with a pointed iron rod. Narendra rushed from inside the house on hearing the cries of his father and somehow rescued him. The police also reached the spot on receiving the information and took Baijnath to the district hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Police informed that Virendra, Surendra, Lalita and Manoj, along with Baijnath’s younger brother Chhotelal Pal, were arrested for the crime. In his complaint, Narendra has alleged that his uncle was also involved in conspiring the murder, police added.