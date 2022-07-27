Prayagraj: Rising water level forces people to shift to safer spots

With an increase in water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna, residents of low-lying areas have begun moving to safer areas along with their belongings in the Sangam city. The priests and persons earning their living at the ghats on Sangam and other areas are also shifting to higher places.

While water level of the Ganga is not showing an increase at an alarming rate, Yamuna level is on the rise. During past two days, the water level in Yamuna river increased for over two meters. On Monday it was 78.56 metres which increased to 76.85 metres on Tuesday.

The officials at Flood Control Unit of Irrigation Department said it is raining heavily in Madhya Pradesh following which the water is being released from different dams on Kane and Betwa river. The water is reaching Yamuna through tributaries which has increased water level, they added.

With Yamuna river swelled, water is now reaching the fields in Mahewa, Mohabbatganj, Madauka, Palpur, Baswar, Pandua, Bhita and other villages on the banks of Yamuna river. The water is also reaching towards homes through drains etc.

Also, the low-lying areas and ghats at Sangam, Gaughat, Baluaghat, Arail etc are now submerged.

In view of any emergency support, the administration has also made flood control room functional in view of the rising water levels of both the rivers. People may take updates on the numbers: 9550105231 and 05322504313.

On the instructions of the officials, flood outposts on the river banks have been made active and have been asked to remain on extra alert at villages and places in low lying areas.