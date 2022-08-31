Prayagraj: Rly employees discuss expenditure control at PREM group meet

In tune with the basic tenets of good governance which envisages participation as one of its key elements, meeting of PREM (Participation of Railway Employees in the Management) group was held at North Central Railway (NCR) headquarters on Tuesday. The topic for discussion was “Expenditure Control: Ways and Means”.

The meeting was chaired by NCR general manager Pramod Kumar and was attended by all the principal heads of the departments. Suggestions were invited from various unions and associations of NCR and deliberations were made thereupon.

At the outset, GM NCR while welcoming the members encouraged the forum to participate in the discussions freely. He also instructed to organise this meeting at regular intervals. Deputy general manager (DGM) Ankur Chandra presented the overview of the financial aspects and the areas where expenditure control may be carried out, through a power point presentation, informed NCR’s CPRO Shivam Sharma.

President of North Central Railway Men’s Union (NCRMU) Shiv Gopal Mishra stressed on the need for inventory control and review of the non-remunerative railway lines. He further stated that no expenditure control should be exercised by curtailing the basic needs of employees, be it regular or contractual.

RP Singh, secretary of NCRES suggested that vacancies in different cadres should be filled on priority which will reduce the expenses borne upon overtimes and travelling allowances. President of North Central Railway Employees Sangh (NCRES) VG Gautam suggested that a prospective planning should be made so that investment on one asset need not be repetitive in nature while secretary of NCRMU RD Yadav suggested rationalization of the use of man, material and machine.

President of Railway Officers’ Association and additional GM Ranjan Yadav called for cost effective solutions based on latest technology. He stressed that in light of upgradation in technology today, avoidable expenses need to be assessed and curtailed.

Strongly putting forth the earning position of the railways, principal chief operating manager, NCR and secretary, NCR Officers’ Associations Biplav Kumar suggested that expenditure control should go hand in hand with the measures to increase earnings and revenue and only then a holistic financial progress could be achieved.

Notable suggestions were put forth by the office-bearers of All India SC&ST association Lalsa Ram and Kishan Swaroop besides PL Yadav and Mukesh Jaiswal of All India OBC association as well as B Shridhar and KK Mandal of NCR promotee officers’ association.