Prayagraj: Rly employees discuss expenditure control at PREM group meet
The meeting was chaired by NCR general manager Pramod Kumar and was attended by all the principal heads of the departments. Suggestions were invited from various unions and associations of NCR and deliberations were made thereupon.
In tune with the basic tenets of good governance which envisages participation as one of its key elements, meeting of PREM (Participation of Railway Employees in the Management) group was held at North Central Railway (NCR) headquarters on Tuesday. The topic for discussion was “Expenditure Control: Ways and Means”.
At the outset, GM NCR while welcoming the members encouraged the forum to participate in the discussions freely. He also instructed to organise this meeting at regular intervals. Deputy general manager (DGM) Ankur Chandra presented the overview of the financial aspects and the areas where expenditure control may be carried out, through a power point presentation, informed NCR’s CPRO Shivam Sharma.
President of North Central Railway Men’s Union (NCRMU) Shiv Gopal Mishra stressed on the need for inventory control and review of the non-remunerative railway lines. He further stated that no expenditure control should be exercised by curtailing the basic needs of employees, be it regular or contractual.
RP Singh, secretary of NCRES suggested that vacancies in different cadres should be filled on priority which will reduce the expenses borne upon overtimes and travelling allowances. President of North Central Railway Employees Sangh (NCRES) VG Gautam suggested that a prospective planning should be made so that investment on one asset need not be repetitive in nature while secretary of NCRMU RD Yadav suggested rationalization of the use of man, material and machine.
President of Railway Officers’ Association and additional GM Ranjan Yadav called for cost effective solutions based on latest technology. He stressed that in light of upgradation in technology today, avoidable expenses need to be assessed and curtailed.
Strongly putting forth the earning position of the railways, principal chief operating manager, NCR and secretary, NCR Officers’ Associations Biplav Kumar suggested that expenditure control should go hand in hand with the measures to increase earnings and revenue and only then a holistic financial progress could be achieved.
Notable suggestions were put forth by the office-bearers of All India SC&ST association Lalsa Ram and Kishan Swaroop besides PL Yadav and Mukesh Jaiswal of All India OBC association as well as B Shridhar and KK Mandal of NCR promotee officers’ association.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
