Prayagraj Smart City: Memorial Wall to showcase might of armed forces

Efforts have begun to erect a Memorial Wall in Prayagraj as a tribute to the sacrifices and battle victories of the Indian armed forces.

An artist’s impression of the Memorial Wall showcasing the might of the Indian armed forces, planned in Prayagraj (Prayagraj Smart City Ltd)

The 14-foot-high wall exhibiting the might of Indian Armed forces is set to come up as part of the beautification of the main road from Mazar Crossing to Bank Road, planned under the Prayagraj Smart City initiative, officials said.

Besides the wall, the 800-meter stretch of the road too will be developed in a way to tell the tales of gallantry of the Indian armed forces through murals depicting famous battles, along with weapons, including guns and tanks among others, to inspire locals and visitors alike, they added.

The busy road chosen for the project has been selected as it attracts a large number of youngsters due to its proximity to the Allahabad University campuses including Gandhi Bhawan as well as law and commerce faculties of the AU, besides the local NCC headquarters too.

“We have already held talks with army officials over the project and requested them to provide us with old weapons which can be displayed on the proposed Memorial Wall, as well as on the sides of the road after mounting them on pedestals. We wish to depict war scenes which played a significant role in the history of our country including the Kargil war, surgical strikes and the 1971 Indo-Pak war etc, will all find a place on the wall that will run on one side of the stretch of this road,” said SK Sinha, mission manager, Prayagraj Smart City Limited.

“We have asked the Army to provide us accurate details about the wars and battles also so that the information that we display for the people is fully accurate historically,” he added.

Multiple focus lights will be installed over the murals. The greenery of the area will be maintained to attract people and promote greenery.

