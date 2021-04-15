Prayagraj: Special Ramzan helpline starts to clear doubts of rozedars

The Imam of Wasiabad Masjid Mufti Saif-ur-Rehman has started special Ramzan helpline numbers for Muslim community members who have questions regarding namaz, zakat and fasting during the Ramzan.

The initiative had been taken to ensure that lesser people arrive at the mosque to clear their doubts during these pandemic times and stay safe from coronavirus.

Only a day ago, district magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami and senior police officials have sought the help of religious leaders in controlling the spread of Covid-19 among the masses.

Ramzan helpline started on April 14 will continue during the holy month between 12 to 4 pm on which members of the Muslim community may call for disposal of their questions from their homes and take advice on religious matters.

Besides making calls on helpline numbers, people may also send their queries on WhatsApp numbers 9415253718, 7800714245, 9140367779 and 7007120735. Moreover, questions can also be sent on email id millifoundationalld@gmail.com.

Mufti Saif-ur-Rehman said, “Now people do not need to approach him with their questions at the Mosque and instead may call or message on the helpline numbers besides mailing their queries.” He appealed to people to stay home and venture out only when extremely necessary while wearing masks and taking other precautions. People should get them vaccinated and avoid rumours while cooperating with the government in controlling the spread of the global pandemic, he added.

As per guidelines issued by the government, only five persons are allowed inside religious places. In compliance with the guidelines, tarabee prayers are being offered at mosques of the city with only five persons while following social distancing, wearing masks and taking other precautions. The tarabee prayers are offered for a short period after night prayers. With the start of helpline numbers arrival of people to Wasiabad Masjid for the solution of their religious questions will also lessen.