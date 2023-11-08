close_game
Prayagraj teacher booked for harassing trainees

Prayagraj teacher booked for harassing trainees

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Nov 08, 2023 06:36 AM IST

The teacher was called for questioning by the college administration, but he failed to appear to give clarification.

Georgetown police, on Monday, filed a FIR against a teacher at KP Intermediate College for allegedly harassing two trainee teachers. The incident came to light when two female MEd trainees reported the harassment to the college administration.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

Rajiv Kumar Srivastava, the station house officer of Georgetown police station, confirmed that a case has been registered against the male teacher based on a complaint from college principal Yogendra Singh. In his complaint, the principal explained that an examination took place at the college on November 5. Thirty MEd trainees, including females, were on duty during the examination. Later, two female trainees lodged allegations of harassment against the male teacher.

The teacher was called for questioning by the college administration, but he failed to appear to give clarification following which the FIR was registered.

