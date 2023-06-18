Lovelorn youth ‘threatens’ CM via 112 helpline to implicate ex-girlfriend’s brother

PRAYAGRAJ The threat call intended for chief minister Yogi Adityanath on the 112 helpline turned out to be a youth’s attempt to get back at his female friend. The 22-year-old accused, identified as Anis of Jhunsi area, has been arrested. Using the 112 helpline, he had pledged to exact revenge on the CM over the double murder of mafia brothers Atiq Ahmed and Khalid Azim (alias Ashraf).

However, during police interrogation, Anis confessed that the threat call was his attempt to implicate the brother of his female friend. The accused made the threat call using the name of his ex-girlfriend’s brother, said police.

Sharing further details, ACP Chirag Jain said that the accused was sent to jail on Sunday. Besides, committing the offence of issuing threats on dial-112, Anis has also been found in possession of a stolen mobile which he used for committing the crime, the senior official added.

Police have found that Anis has no past criminal record. Also, cops have not found any link between him and slain mafioso Atiq Ahmed. During questioning, Anis, who works as an electrician, claimed that the family of his ex-girlfriend married her off to another person. Since then, he has been under depression. At first, he thought of ending his life but then decided to take revenge from his ex-girlfriend’s family.

Police officials said that the phone of one Ram Rangile of Bhadohi district was stolen in Jhunsi area on June 10. Anis used the phone to issue threats and then switched it off. However, he was arrested through surveillance and manual inputs.

To solve this case, the crime branch and surveillance teams were put on alert. On Friday night, the owner of the mobile, Ram Rangile, was nabbed. He told the police that his mobile was stolen on June 10 and since then, made no calls from his mobile number. During investigation, his claims were found to be true as the CDR of his mobile number revealed that no calls were made after June 10 from the mobile and it was switched off after making the threat call on Dial-112.

