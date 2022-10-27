Prayagraj tipplers celebrate Diwali, consume liquor, beer worth over 3 cr in one day

Residents of Sangam city celebrated Diwali by consuming beer and liquor worth over ₹3 crore on a single day as per records of excise department. Liquor shops had to make unscheduled runs to godowns to get more stock from godown to meet the demand for liquor.

Beer worth ₹60 lakh is sold in the district every day. On Monday, the sale of beer broke records and beer worth ₹1.25 crore was sold, while on Tuesday, beer worth around ₹1 crore was sold.

Liquor worth ₹1.50 crore is sold in the district everyday but on Monday liquor worth ₹2 crore was consumed in Prayagraj. In two days on Monday and Tuesday, the sale of English liquor reached ₹3.50 crore.

Excise officials claimed that the sale of beer doubled on Diwali while that of English liquor has increased by 40%.

However, the sale of country liquor on Diwali only increased by 25%. Country liquor worth ₹1.25 crore was sold on Diwali.

District excise officer Jitendra Kumar Singh said the final figure of sales will come in a day or two. However, there are reports of double sales of beer. Besides, a 40% increase in the sale of English liquor is also being estimated, he added.