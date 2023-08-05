MAHAKUMBH-2025 PREPARATIONS: New flyover along Alopibagh one to be constructed from Jhunsi to Naini

PRAYAGRAJ A new lane/flyover will be built along the existing Alopibagh flyover for the benefit of the commuters before the start of the Mahakumbh-2025.

The new flyover will be built towards Parade ground, running along the flyover from Jhunsi to Naini. (HT Photo)

The new flyover will be built towards Parade ground, running along the flyover from Jhunsi to Naini. The existing flyover will be used to allow the people to move from Naini to Jhunsi while the new flyover will be used to allow people to move from Jhunsi to Naini, thereby, avoiding congestion on the flyovers and the route, said senior district officials.

A decision in this regard was taken on Friday by the Prayagraj Mela Authority (PMA) during a meeting help with the officers of the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation, they added. The officials said that along with this, the decision to change the alignment of the flyover was also taken. The upper part of the flyover will now be turned towards Alopibagh using an additional pillar instead of Bhaihrana as it does now, they explained.

As part of the preparations for Mahakumbh-2025, officers are holding meetings regularly now a days. After Kumbh Mela-2019, there was heavy crowd witnessed at GT Jawahar Square in every Magh Mela held so far. Keeping this mind, a new arrangement has become necessary before the Mahakumbh.

On Friday, Mahakumbh Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand first inspected the GT Jawahar intersection along with the officials of the U.P. Bridge Corporation. It was found that the two-lane flyover is currently not adequate considering the heavy vehicular movement on the route. In such a situation, a new flyover will be built along this flyover on the lines of Lukerganj flyover.

Anand directed the officers of Bridge Corporation to make a new alignment of the flyover. At present, the portion of the flyover which starts from Sohbatiyabagh goes up and turns towards Naini, while in the new layout, a new pillar will be constructed at GT Jawahar intersection and the turn will be towards Jhunsi.

Besides, only the people going towards Jhunsi will enter from Sohbatiyabagh. Those who have to go towards Naini will have to go from below at GT Jawahar intersection. As per the plan, the part of the Parade Ground in front of Bangar Dharamshala will be turned in a terminal. Vehicles will be parked here and taken towards Naini so that random vehicles do not park here.

Meanwhile, the Prayagraj Development Authority has been entrusted with the task of widening the Talab Naval Rai Marg and renovating the pond here. After the inspection, a meeting of all the departments was held at the Prayagraj Mela Authority office.

