Prayagraj traffic dept to issue directive to schools, colleges

In a fresh initiative to tackle traffic congestion in the city, the district administration has directed strict enforcement of parking regulations and traffic management measures around educational institutions and commercial establishments.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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Acting on the instructions of district magistrate (DM) Manish Kumar Verma, the traffic department has decided to issue notices to all government and private schools and colleges, directing them to ensure smooth traffic movement outside their premises during opening and closing hours.

According to DCP (traffic) Neeraj Pandey, educational institutions had already been informed about the guidelines and will receive fresh reminders before the reopening of the institutions after the summer vacation. School and college managements have been asked either to allow vehicles carrying students to park on their premises or ensure that pick-up and drop-off activities do not obstruct traffic flow on adjoining roads.

“In accordance with the orders of the DM, all schools will have to comply with these directives. If any institution fails to do so, notices will be issued against its management. During morning and afternoon hours, roads leading to schools and colleges witness severe bottlenecks, causing inconvenience not only to commuters but also to students who often remain stuck in traffic jams,” DCP (traffic) Neeraj Pandey said.

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{{^usCountry}} The traffic congestion near educational institutions has become a major concern, particularly during peak school hours, causing delays and inconvenience for residents and students alike. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The traffic congestion near educational institutions has become a major concern, particularly during peak school hours, causing delays and inconvenience for residents and students alike. {{/usCountry}}

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In addition to measures targeting educational institutions, the DM also ordered that buses and trucks be parked only at the 16 designated holding areas identified by the administration. Strict action has been warned against vehicle operators violating the directive.

Most of these holding areas have been established on the city’s outskirts, including Naini, Jhunsi, Phaphamau and Bamrauli, among other locations, to prevent heavy vehicles from contributing to congestion within the urban limits.

The administration has also adopted a stringent approach towards commercial establishments. According to the official, bars and model shops operating without adequate parking facilities may also face cancellation of their licences.

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“Concerned departments have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with parking norms and prevent roadside parking, which has been identified as one of the major causes of traffic bottlenecks across the city,” he added.