Prayagraj traffic: Officials to zero in on jam points in city, find fixes

The traffic department officials have launched a drive to pinpoint traffic bottlenecks in the city and their causes. The new DCP traffic is carrying out a survey of areas which are most affected due to traffic jams with an aim to find ways to rid the city of traffic snarls.

Commuters stuck in a traffic jam in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Traffic jams in the outer part of the city often cause long queues of vehicles at Phaphamau, Naini and Dhumanganj areas.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The new DCP, traffic, Ashutosh Dwivedi, has now initiated a survey for relieving the city from the menace. The traffic police will find the reasons behind the jams and will find concrete solutions to them. The traffic police will take the help of local policemen to identify hotspots of traffic jams and find permanent solutions.

Some areas in the city are witnessing heavy traffic jams due to construction work of the railways. Chhota Bhagada locality faces traffic jam due to railway crossing while in Rajruppur, traffic has been made one way due to the ongoing work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The road in Bahirana may also be blocked following railway work. However, no decision has been taken yet on it even as the railways has demanded blocking traffic for its construction work from December 10. On Sunday, traffic police officials inspected the site but have not yet taken a decision on blocking the route.

To identify the causes of traffic jams from Phaphamau to Teliarganj, DCP Dwivedi carried out an inspection. He found that the vegetable market under Phaphamau bridge is the main reason behind the heavy traffic jams during peak hours.

Commuters park their bikes and cars haphazardly, which makes it difficult for other vehicles to pass from there. The DCP then issued instructions to Phaphamau police to take strict action and ensure smooth traffic movement. Officials said that to relieve the commuters from traffic jams permanently, the decision of shifting the vegetable market to another place may also be taken.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dwivedi said a survey is also being carried out at other places and routes in the city to identify reasons for traffic jams.