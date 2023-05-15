UMESH PAL MURDER: Lookout notice issued against Shaista Parveen, Sabir & Guddu Muslim

PRAYAGRAJ Nearly three months after the triple murder of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two security guards, police have issued lookout notices against all those accused in the case who have not been caught yet. The list includes -- slain mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen, henchmen Guddu Muslim, Sabir and Armaan.

The accused trio could be seen in the CCTV footage of Umesh Pal’s murder. (HT Photo)

The development comes after searching for these accused at all possible hideouts in Prayagraj, other cities in Uttar Pradesh, and even in places outside the state. Police officials said that the lookout notice has been issued against them to stop them from leaving the country.

The lookout circular has been forwarded to all immigration checkpoints so that police receive an alert if the accused make an attempt to leave the country. Meanwhile, police teams carried out combing in villages bordering Kaushambi on Sunday night in search of Shaista Parveen and other accused, who are at large.

It is believed that Shaista may take shelter in these villages as she has a large number of relatives living there. Notably, Shaista Parveen, Guddu Muslim, Sabir, and Armaan were named in the FIR lodged by Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal after his murder on February 24.

Shaista Parveen is carrying a reward of ₹50,000 while Guddu Muslim, Sabir and Armaan have a bounty of ₹5 lakh each on their arrest. The trio could be seen in the CCTV footage of Umesh Pal’s sensational murder. The footage went viral on social media.

Besides Shaista Parveen, Atiq’s sister Ayesha Noori and her two daughters, along with Ashraf’s wife Zainab, are also an accused in the case. They too are absconding.

