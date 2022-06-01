Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Prayagraj: Woman attempting suicide rescued by unknown youth

An unidentified youth rescued a woman attempting suicide by jumping into the river from the New Yamuna Bridge. On Tuesday night, a video of the incident went viral on social media, receiving applause for the youth’s quick action.
Grab from the viral video showing the unidentified youth grabbing the woman and pulling her down from the railing of the New Yamuna Bridge in Prayagraj (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 10:31 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Kydganj police said that the video was shot on May 29.

The video shows a woman, around 25 years old, sitting on the railing of the bridge and threatening to jump if anyone tries to come close to her. The commuters assembled there are seen urging the woman to climb down but none dared to go near her. No security guards usually posted on the bridge are seen in the

video. In the meanwhile, a youth is seen suddenly leaping forward from behind and bringing down the woman from the railing before she could jump in no time.

Other people present then also join in the rescue and immediately grab the woman. The police said that the woman is a resident of the Kydganj area and had reached the bridge intending to commit suicide after a scuffle with her kin. She

climbed on the railing and was about to jump into the Yamuna. A large number of commuters stopped and started urging her to climb down. The woman’s attention was diverted by the sounds of the sirens of a fast-approaching police vehicle when the unidentified Good Samaritan grabbed and pulled her down. The woman was later counselled and handed over to her family members, police said.

