Prayagraj: Youth killed over property dispute in Koraon
A 23-year-old youth was beaten to death allegedly over a property-related dispute under the Koraon police station in the trans-Yamuna area of the district on Tuesday morning. Two women were also injured in the attack and have been admitted to the hospital. On the complaint of the kin of the deceased, an FIR is being registered against 19 persons and efforts were on to arrest them, police said.
According to reports, a resident of Gajadharpur village of Koraon, Bheem Vishwakarma (23) was locked in a property-related dispute with some persons of the same village. On Tuesday morning, Bheem again had an altercation with his opponents over the same issue. Soon his opponents turned violent and assaulted Bheem. Two women of Bheem’s family rushed to his rescue but were also attacked by the accused. Other villagers also rushed to the scene and rescued them. The trio was taken to the nearby hospital where Bheem was declared dead on arrival, police officials shared.
SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit said primary investigations suggest that the incident took place over a property-related dispute between two groups. The body has been sent for autopsy and raids were being carried out to trace and arrest the accused, he added.
Two farmers die after inhaling toxic gas in Hisar manhole
Two farmers were killed after they inhaled toxic gas inside a manhole in Gangwa village in Hisar on Tuesday night. The victims, Satpal and Madan Singh, were among the five farmers who had entered a manhole to clear a pipeline after the water supply to the farmers' field stopped.
Arrested while taking ₹4 lakh bribe, services of Karnal woman ASI terminated
A day after getting arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh to drop rape charges from an FIR, the services of a woman assistant sub-inspector have been terminated. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia confirmed that the services of the ASI, Sarita Rani, have been terminated with immediate effect. A resident of Sonkra village, Navjot Singh alleged that Rani had already taken ₹10,000 as bribe.
Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15. There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste. The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.
Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police
Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
