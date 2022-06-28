Home / Cities / Others / Prayagraj: Youth killed over property dispute in Koraon
others

Prayagraj: Youth killed over property dispute in Koraon

Primary investigations suggest that the incident was the result of a property-related dispute between two groups, Trans-Yamuna SP Saurabh Dixit said.
Two women were also injured in the attack and have been admitted to the hospital. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Two women were also injured in the attack and have been admitted to the hospital. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Published on Jun 28, 2022 11:15 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A 23-year-old youth was beaten to death allegedly over a property-related dispute under the Koraon police station in the trans-Yamuna area of the district on Tuesday morning. Two women were also injured in the attack and have been admitted to the hospital. On the complaint of the kin of the deceased, an FIR is being registered against 19 persons and efforts were on to arrest them, police said.

According to reports, a resident of Gajadharpur village of Koraon, Bheem Vishwakarma (23) was locked in a property-related dispute with some persons of the same village. On Tuesday morning, Bheem again had an altercation with his opponents over the same issue. Soon his opponents turned violent and assaulted Bheem. Two women of Bheem’s family rushed to his rescue but were also attacked by the accused. Other villagers also rushed to the scene and rescued them. The trio was taken to the nearby hospital where Bheem was declared dead on arrival, police officials shared.

SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit said primary investigations suggest that the incident took place over a property-related dispute between two groups. The body has been sent for autopsy and raids were being carried out to trace and arrest the accused, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The victims, Satpal and Madan Singh, were among the five farmers who had entered a manhole to clear a pipeline after the water supply to the farmers’ field stopped. (Representative Image/HT File)

    Two farmers die after inhaling toxic gas in Hisar manhole

    Two farmers were killed after they inhaled toxic gas inside a manhole in Gangwa village in Hisar on Tuesday night. The victims, Satpal and Madan Singh, were among the five farmers who had entered a manhole to clear a pipeline after the water supply to the farmers' field stopped.

  • He alleged that the ASI was demanding a bribe of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8 lakh from him to remove various sections of the Indian Penal Code for dowry and rape as well as the names of two family members from an FIR. (Representative Image/HT File)

    Arrested while taking 4 lakh bribe, services of Karnal woman ASI terminated

    A day after getting arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of 4 lakh to drop rape charges from an FIR, the services of a woman assistant sub-inspector have been terminated. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia confirmed that the services of the ASI, Sarita Rani, have been terminated with immediate effect. A resident of Sonkra village, Navjot Singh alleged that Rani had already taken 10,000 as bribe.

  • It has been more than three years since the MC mandated the segregation of waste at the source. But, the percentage of segregated waste is currently hovering around 65% to 70%. (HT File)

    Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste

    The Chandigarh municipal corporation is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15. There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste. The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.

  • Police said that they lived at a rented accommodation in Delhi and cheated credit card holders by impersonating as employees of State Bank of India. (Representative Image/HT File)

    Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police

    Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.

  • Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer. (Representative Image/HT File)

    Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra

    Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out