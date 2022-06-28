Prayagraj: Youth killed over property dispute in Koraon

A 23-year-old youth was beaten to death allegedly over a property-related dispute under the Koraon police station in the trans-Yamuna area of the district on Tuesday morning. Two women were also injured in the attack and have been admitted to the hospital. On the complaint of the kin of the deceased, an FIR is being registered against 19 persons and efforts were on to arrest them, police said.

According to reports, a resident of Gajadharpur village of Koraon, Bheem Vishwakarma (23) was locked in a property-related dispute with some persons of the same village. On Tuesday morning, Bheem again had an altercation with his opponents over the same issue. Soon his opponents turned violent and assaulted Bheem. Two women of Bheem’s family rushed to his rescue but were also attacked by the accused. Other villagers also rushed to the scene and rescued them. The trio was taken to the nearby hospital where Bheem was declared dead on arrival, police officials shared.

SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit said primary investigations suggest that the incident took place over a property-related dispute between two groups. The body has been sent for autopsy and raids were being carried out to trace and arrest the accused, he added.