Prayagraj–Jewar air link set to boost regional connectivity

The Sangam city is set to strengthen its aviation network, with plans underway to connect Prayagraj Airport to the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar. Following the inauguration of the Noida International Airport, outside the airport, in Greater Noida, India, on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The proposal has already received approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and IndiGo has expressed interest in operating the route, according to Rajesh Chawla, director of Prayagraj Airport.

However, the proposed link has not been included in the summer schedule that came into effect on March 27, indicating that passengers may have to wait a little longer for direct flights between the two destinations.

The development is expected to benefit Prayagraj and the wider eastern Uttar Pradesh region. Once operational, connectivity to Jewar Airport—poised to emerge as a major international aviation hub—could open new avenues for tourism and growth in the service sector, officials said.

Industry observers believe improved accessibility could significantly boost footfall in the city, especially during major events and pilgrimage seasons.

The new route would give Prayagraj residents direct access to western Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region (NCR), allowing them to bypass congested routes to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Jewar Airport is also being developed as one of India’s largest cargo hubs.

Mahendra Goyal, state president of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), said this would make it easier and more cost-effective to transport agricultural produce such as guava, mango, and okra, as well as handicrafts from Prayagraj to international markets.

He added that improved connectivity is likely to attract new investments and industries in and around Prayagraj, generating employment opportunities for local youth.

Prayagraj, known for hosting the Kumbh Mela, is a major religious and cultural centre. Nilesh Narayan, a tour operator and head of the Prayagraj-based Holy Waters travel firm, noted that the city attracts large numbers of domestic and international tourists during religious events and festivals. The arrival of 66.3 crore (663 million) visitors during Maha Kumbh 2025 underscores its immense potential.

He added that with the opening of Jewar Airport, faster and more modern transport options will be available for devotees attending large-scale events such as the Maha Kumbh in the future.