Prayagraj’s MLN Medical College microbiology lab to get more staff, RT-PCR testing machines

The Motilal Nehru Medical College’s (MLNMC) microbiology lab will soon get more trained staff as well as five more RT-PCR testing machines that would help in the fight against deadly coronavirus in an efficient way, said medical college officials
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 10:23 PM IST
The Motilal Nehru Medical College’s (MLNMC) microbiology lab will soon get more trained staff as well as five more RT-PCR testing machines that would help in the fight against deadly coronavirus in an efficient way, said medical college officials.

MLNMC’s microbiology lab is the only government facility in the district to conduct the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction tests for suspected corona patients.

The move is part of preparations amidst talks of possible third wave of the deadly pandemic.

“We would now be having seven RTPCR testing machines in place of existing two and of the five machines two have already arrived and rest would be available soon,” said head of department Dr Monica.

Moreover, the present strength of 30 staff members of the department, including 18 lab technicians, would be increased to 41.

Recently, when over half of the trained technicians were infected with the virus, the lab was forced to work with bare minimum staff. The move will speed up the RT-PCR testing and with that the treatment of the infected patients too.

“We are now putting in place the mechanism to strengthen the facility to fight the pandemic as in future, if the infection spreads, the department would be ready for the challenge,” said MLNMC principal Dr SP Singh.

“Besides additional machines, the department will now also have more trained staff to support the existing staff,” said Dr Singh.

Recently, around 6,000 tests were being conducted daily in the department.

