Prayagraj:Shine City additional director sent to jail

PRAYAGRAJ: The additional director of Shine City, Jaseem Khan, who was arrested by Special Task Force (STF) from near the Civil Lines bus depot on Monday, was sent to jail on Tuesday. He was arrested in a case related to duping people in the name of doubling their money by investing in real estate, RO water plants, jewellery, bitcoins and hot deals.

Jaseem was handling the company’s operations in Prayagraj. Now, Economic Offence Wing (EOW) officials will question him further, said one of the officials probing the case.

During questioning Jaseem told police that he joined Shine City after coming in contact with Javed Iqbal in 2014 and was later appointed as additional director. He was given responsibility to manage company’s business in Prayagraj by Rashid Naseem. He was assisted by Javed Iqbal, Shashwat Maurya and Rajesh Maurya.

Shine City first lured people on pretext of investments in real estate. The company’s officials then duped people in the name of doubling their money by investing in RO water plants, jewellery, bitcoins and hot deals.

He further informed that Shine City’s properties were registered in the name of Shamshad Ansari, while Sandeep Pandey of Lucknow and Amitabh Srivastava of Varanasi were also on major positions in the company.

