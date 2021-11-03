Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Prayagraj:Shine City additional director sent to jail
others

Prayagraj:Shine City additional director sent to jail

PRAYAGRAJ: The additional director of Shine City, Jaseem Khan, who was arrested by Special Task Force (STF) from near the Civil Lines bus depot on Monday, was sent to jail on Tuesday
Prayagraj:Shine City additional director sent to jail
Published on Nov 03, 2021 12:02 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ: The additional director of Shine City, Jaseem Khan, who was arrested by Special Task Force (STF) from near the Civil Lines bus depot on Monday, was sent to jail on Tuesday. He was arrested in a case related to duping people in the name of doubling their money by investing in real estate, RO water plants, jewellery, bitcoins and hot deals.

Jaseem was handling the company’s operations in Prayagraj. Now, Economic Offence Wing (EOW) officials will question him further, said one of the officials probing the case.

During questioning Jaseem told police that he joined Shine City after coming in contact with Javed Iqbal in 2014 and was later appointed as additional director. He was given responsibility to manage company’s business in Prayagraj by Rashid Naseem. He was assisted by Javed Iqbal, Shashwat Maurya and Rajesh Maurya.

Shine City first lured people on pretext of investments in real estate. The company’s officials then duped people in the name of doubling their money by investing in RO water plants, jewellery, bitcoins and hot deals.

He further informed that Shine City’s properties were registered in the name of Shamshad Ansari, while Sandeep Pandey of Lucknow and Amitabh Srivastava of Varanasi were also on major positions in the company.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP