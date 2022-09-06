Prayaraj: Abducted girl forced to work as maid, rescued

Prayagraj police on Monday rescued a 15-year-old girl who was abducted from Mandala district of Madhya Pradesh and was forced to work as a domestic help at a school owner’s residence in the Chowk area.

The girl was abducted by a youth of her village on the pretext of providing a job in Delhi. The rescued girl has been kept at Asha Jyoti Kendra and MP police have been informed, police said.

According to reports, a resident of a village in Mandala district, the girl has gone missing in April. In her complaint, her mother claimed that her daughter left for a relative’s home but did not reach there. She lodged an FIR of abduction against an unidentified person on Sunday.

Meanwhile, senior police officials in Prayagraj were informed about the case by SP leader Richa Singh via Twitter. She informed that the abducted girl was kept at a house in the Kotwali area where she was forced to work as domestic help.

On Monday, Kotwali police rescued the girl from the house of a school owner in the Chowk area. The girl informed police that one Phagun abducted her after luring her of a job in Delhi. However, she was handed over to an agency and in July she was sent to Prayagraj to work as domestic help. She was forced to do household work despite protest.

SHO of Kotwali police station Amar Singh Raghuvanshi said the rescued girl has been kept at Asha Jyoti Kendra. Her kin and the concerned police station have been informed. Further action will be taken after their arrival, he added.