Preacher couple arrested for alleged religious conversion in Goa
PANAJI: The Goa police arrested a preacher couple on charges of attempting to induce an unnamed person to give up his religious belief and convert to the religion professed and propagated by them, police said on Thursday.
The accused identified as Domnic D’Souza and Joan Mascarenhas who run a self-titled Christian denomination styled as the Five Pillars Church, which they founded, have been booked by the police under section 153 A, (wanton vilification or attacks on religion), 295 A (outraging religious sentiments) as well as sections 3 and 4 of the Drugs and Remedies (objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.
The duo were arrested late on Thursday evening.
According to the complaint filed by one Prakash Khobrekar, D’Souza and Mascarenhas had induced an unnamed person to give up his religious belief and convert to the religion professed and propagated by them.
“All the accused persons deliberately made gestures by uttering words, acts, threatened the complainant with the intention to hurt his religious sentiments and lured the complainant to accept the religion professed and propagated by them,” Khobrekar said in his complaint.
The couple had previously run into trouble with local residents over the functioning of their church but were let off after brief warnings from the district administration.
U.P. budget: Water management, potable water are targets with ₹19,500 cr
The Bharatiya Janata Party government has given special emphasis to accomplishing the twin objectives of effective water management and ensuring provision for pure drinking water in water-scarce regions of Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions of UP. In the 2021-22 budget ₹15,000 crore had been allocated under the Jal Jeevan Mission. To check recurrent floods, the state government has proposed ₹2,751 crore for flood control and drainage.
U.P. budget - Metro: Kanpur gets ₹747 cr, Agra ₹547 cr
Giving a push to the metro network in the state, the government has proposed a budget of ₹747 crore for Kanpur Metro while a budget of ₹547 crore has been proposed for Agar Metro. A budget of ₹100 crore is proposed for Metro rail projects in Gorakhpur and Varanasi. The Kanpur metro has got ₹747 crore for the current financial year against the approved cost of ₹11,076 crore.
Nurses in state-run hospitals to continue striking over refusal to stop outsourcing of recruitment
Mumbai: After the second day of talks with the state government failed to come to a mutually agreeable conclusion on Thursday, the Maharashtra State Nurses Association which went on a two-day strike from May 26 midnight, has decided to continue with their protest unless the state government withdraws its decision to outsource the recruitment of nurses on contract to fill vacant positions.
Powerloom industry in Bhiwandi hit by summer vacation, inflation
With most loom workers visiting their hometowns for the summer vacation, the production in Bhiwandi powerlooms has reduced by 20% to 30%. Most units are not able to fulfil the promised consignments. Bhiwandi is the largest loom town in Asia and employs over five lakh workers. In summer, the production has been reduced by 25% to 30%. The transporters are also hit as most drivers, cleaners and porters are also out of town.
U.P. budget: State govt opens purse strings for urban development
The state government has allocated ₹2,000 crore for 10 selected cities under the Central government Smart City and ₹210 crore for seven selected cities under State Smart City scheme. Besides, the state government has proposed a budget of ₹1,353.93 crore for the Swachh Bharat Mission to improve cleanliness in cities, while the budget for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has been kept at ₹10,127 crore.
