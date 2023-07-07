3 killed, 6 injured as bus ferrying people to PM’s rally in Raipur hits truck

At least three persons were killed and six others injured after a private bus ferrying passengers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur collided with a stationary truck in Bilaspur district, police said.

Police said that the accident took place near Beltara village

Police said that the accident took place near Beltara village when the bus with around 40 people onboard was heading to Raipur from Ambikapur.

Police have identified the deceased as Sajan (30), Rukdev (45), natives of Surajpur district and bus driver Akram Raza (28), a resident of Balrampur district.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has expressed grief over the incident and announced ex-gratia of Rs.4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased.

“I announce assistance of Rs.4 lakh to the family members of the deceased in the bus accident heading to attend the public meeting of the Honorable Prime Minister. Instructions have been given to the administration to provide better treatment to the injured. We all stand with their families during this difficult time,” Baghel wrote on Twitter.

Police said that of the injured, the condition of two – Mandal President of BJP Latori unit in Surajpur Lilu Gupta and Mandal General Secretary BJP Surajpur Vishambhar Yaday, is said to be critical, and the duo have been shifted to Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur.

Other four injured were admitted to Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) Bilaspur.

PM Modi reached Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Friday where he inaugurated and laid foundation stone of eight projects worth around ₹7,600 crore.

Upon the arrival, PM Modi was received by Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and chief minister Bhupesh Baghel at the Raipur airport.

