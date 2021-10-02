Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Priyanka Gandhi to address mega rally in Varanasi on October 10
others

Priyanka Gandhi to address mega rally in Varanasi on October 10

Updated on Oct 02, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File photo)
By HT Correspondent

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would address a mega rally in Rohania area of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on October 10. She would address the rally after offering prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Durga Kund Temple, said Congress leader Ajay Rai.

“Preparations are in full swing. A large number of people from different parts of eastern UP will attend the rally,” said Rai.

He said that the party general secretary would expose the BJP’s state government that failed to check the inflation and rise in prices of petro-products, including petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

“Farmers and youths are upset with the state government as unemployment is at its peak and growing inflation has left every section upset,” he added.

People familiar with the development said that she will stay in UP for five days every month.

Political analyst Kaushal Kishore Mishra, Professor of Political Science at BHU, said that the rally is an effort by the Congress to restore its base in Eastern UP where it enjoyed immense support of people till three decades ago. What or how much impact it casts will be clear in near future.

RELATED STORIES

“Eastern UP, especially its centre Varanasi, is crucial for several reasons, therefore, every political party is focusing on this region,” Mishra added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘207 arrested in cases of crime against women in 10 months’: Tripura govt report

Nagaland eases more Covid-19 curbs; issues guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations

NIA asked to probe Zeliangrong leader’s murder in Manipur

14 Myanmar nationals with fake Aadhaar cards detained in Manipur
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP