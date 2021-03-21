Priyanka to address 5 kisan rallies in east UP next month

Lucknow: Congress national general secretary and UP in charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would address kisan mahapanchayats (farmers’ rallies) in five eastern districts of the state early next month, said the party’s UP spokesperson Ashok Singh on Sunday.

She was also likely to visit Ayodhya “for darshan” towards the end of her UP stay, said a senior party leader in the know of things.

“The programme is final. The dates will be announced soon. The visit will be after Holi”, he said.

Singh said that five kisan mahapanchayats, one each, were proposed in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Mirzapur, Sonebhadra and Prayagraj. “She will start the tour with darshan at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi,” he said.

The rallies are aimed at the forthcoming panchayat elections in the state.

The Congress would be contesting the panchayat elections with zeal, put up a good show at the grassroots level and also enthuse the cadres for both the panchayat elections (likely to be announced at the end of this month) and the 2022 UP assembly polls, he said.

Earlier, Priyanka had addressed kisan mahapanchayats in western UP --in Saharanpur on February 10 and in Mathura on February 23. At these rallies she took on the central government over the three farm laws passed by Parliament in September last year and the fuel prices. She had said at the rallies that if voted to power, Congress would scrap the farm laws.