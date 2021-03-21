Home / Cities / Others / Priyanka to address 5 kisan rallies in east UP next month
others

Priyanka to address 5 kisan rallies in east UP next month

Lucknow: Congress national general secretary and UP in charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would address kisan mahapanchayats (farmers’ rallies) in five eastern districts of the state early next month, said the party’s UP spokesperson Ashok Singh on Sunday
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:36 PM IST
HT Image

Lucknow: Congress national general secretary and UP in charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would address kisan mahapanchayats (farmers’ rallies) in five eastern districts of the state early next month, said the party’s UP spokesperson Ashok Singh on Sunday.

She was also likely to visit Ayodhya “for darshan” towards the end of her UP stay, said a senior party leader in the know of things.

“The programme is final. The dates will be announced soon. The visit will be after Holi”, he said.

Singh said that five kisan mahapanchayats, one each, were proposed in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Mirzapur, Sonebhadra and Prayagraj. “She will start the tour with darshan at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi,” he said.

The rallies are aimed at the forthcoming panchayat elections in the state.

The Congress would be contesting the panchayat elections with zeal, put up a good show at the grassroots level and also enthuse the cadres for both the panchayat elections (likely to be announced at the end of this month) and the 2022 UP assembly polls, he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

55 Covid-positive exam officals cannot delay MPSC prelims this time

Online senate meet clears 540 crore SPPU budget for 2021-22

Pune district’s positivity rate up from 10% in Feb to 21% in March

From today, extensive drive in Lucknow to make people wear masks

Earlier, Priyanka had addressed kisan mahapanchayats in western UP --in Saharanpur on February 10 and in Mathura on February 23. At these rallies she took on the central government over the three farm laws passed by Parliament in September last year and the fuel prices. She had said at the rallies that if voted to power, Congress would scrap the farm laws.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP