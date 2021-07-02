Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Probe against Sri Paras Hospital not over yet, says UP deputy CM
Probe against Sri Paras Hospital not over yet, says UP deputy CM

Agra Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister and minister of higher education, Dinesh Sharma assured on Friday that strict action would be taken against Sri Paras Hospital if it were found guilty in the final report
By Hemendra Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 09:26 PM IST
Agra Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister and minister of higher education, Dinesh Sharma assured on Friday that strict action would be taken against Sri Paras Hospital if it were found guilty in the final report. According to him, the FIR has been lodged against the owner doctor and license of the hospital has been suspended.

To note, Sri Paras hospital hit the headlines recently after a video went viral,

In which the owner doctor admitted to allegedly conducting a ‘mock drill’ on patients to check their oxygen dependence, after which 22 patients turned ‘blue’ and were ‘eliminated’.

“The probe against the hospital has not ended and only a preliminary report has surfaced. Still, action has been taken against the hospital and it has been sealed. FIR has been lodged against the owner doctor and license of the hospital has been suspended. Further action will be taken if the hospital is found at fault in the final report,” Sharma said.

On Sri Paras Hospital being given Covid hospital status in the second wave despite being sealed for anomalies in the first wave, the deputy chief minister said that as the second wave was more intense, the priority was to have more hospitals to save corona patients.

Regarding vaccine shortage affecting pace of inoculation in the state, Sharma stated that sufficient number of vaccines were being made available.

“Yet, in case there is some shortage, it would be fulfilled in a day or two wherever it occurs. For Agra district also, sufficient quota of vaccines has been sanctioned like other districts,” he said.

“ Some political leaders made efforts to spread confusion about vaccines but fortunately the people of Uttar Pradesh did not fall for false propaganda and are now turning up for vaccination in smart numbers, even in rural areas,” he said.

“Screening committees are moving in 97,000 revenue villages in the state and are even making medicines available to villagers at home. The emphasis on ‘’Triple T’ i.e. Tracing, Testing and Treatment continues and there is positive outcome in villages after these initiatives,” Sharma said.

“In apprehension of a third wave, pediatric intensive care units (PICUs) are being prepared. Oxygen plants are coming up at community health centres and primary health centres are being strengthened by making medicines available for the common man,” he said.

In reply to another question, the deputy CM said no groups or alliances had succeeded against the BJP and even in the past, such combinations failed to stop the party which had done a lot under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath.

