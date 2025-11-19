Probe widens: ATS on trail of ‘Kashmir links’ to meat units, madrasas and students

LUCKNOW Widening probe into suspected sleeper cells in western Uttar Pradesh after the arrest of Kashmir resident Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather from Saharanpur, the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) intensified checks across multiple districts, focusing on Kashmir links to private security agencies hired by meat companies, medical professionals, students and unregulated madrasas across the state. Earlier, an I-T department report, prepared after raids on half a dozen meat companies nearly three years ago, had raised suspicion that some Kashmiri-run security agencies deployed in these units could be linked to funding channels of radical Islamist organisations. (Pic for representation)

In Sambhal, the ATS and local police flagged 52 Kashmir-origin security guards working at local meat processing units. Officials confirmed that the operators of these units sent back 13 guards to J&K on Monday, while preparations were underway to also send back the remaining 39 guards.

“Suspicion arises over activities of authorities of processing units as to why they suddenly initiated this process in the midst of the verification process of Kashmiris living in Sambhal, in the backdrop of Delhi terror blast,” a police official said.

The current statewide scrutiny traces back to income tax raids on Sambhal’s meat processing units and other meat exporters of Bareilly, where investigators first found that security duties at several units were handled by Kashmiri-origin agencies and personnel. With renewed intelligence inputs, the ATS has reactivated and expanded its probe into the network.

Earlier, an I-T department report, prepared after raids on half a dozen meat companies nearly three years ago, had raised suspicion that some Kashmiri-run security agencies deployed in these units could be linked to funding channels of radical Islamist organisations. The report suggested a possible connection to anti-national activities, prompting a multi-layered verification process.

SP (Sambhal) KK Bishnoi said police in the home districts of Kashmiri guards have also been asked to verify their credentials.

In Pilibhit, the ATS has sought detailed lists of doctors, MBBS students, BAMS students and staff members working at the autonomous state medical college and the Ayurvedic Medical College. Photos of doctors and information about their vehicles have also been requested. The move comes after names of certain doctors surfaced during the ongoing probe into the Delhi blast case.

Given Pilibhit’s proximity to the Nepal border, security agencies remain on heightened alert.

Meanwhile, the local police in Deoband launched a door-to-door tenant verification campaign, checking over 200 houses to identify outsiders living without proper documents or those who may have come in contact with suspected recruiters.

It is suspected that Dr Adeel may have attempted to influence Kashmiri students at a local medical college and seminary, and possibly tried to radicalise vulnerable hospital visitors.

The UP ATS asked district minority welfare officials in Prayagraj and adjoining districts to furnish detailed information on students, teachers (maulanas) and management staff associated with all madrasas operating in the region.

According to an official communication issued from the ATS HQ in Lucknow on November 15, the agency has sought a complete list containing the names, fathers’ names, residential addresses and mobile numbers of all individuals studying or employed in madrasas. The letter was sent to the district minority welfare officer of Prayagraj.

The ATS stated that the details are required by its Prayagraj unit as part of an ongoing information-gathering exercise. The letter requests that the data be provided “immediately.”

The move indicates intensified scrutiny of religious educational institutions in the wake of recent intelligence inputs. Officials, however, did not specify whether the information request is linked to any particular investigation.

UP ATS questions former Al-Falah University student in Saharanpur

The UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) detained a former student of Faridabad’s Al-Falah University from Saharanpur earlier this week and questioned him as part of an investigation into suspected radical networks operating across the state, officials said.

The youth who completed his studies at the Faridabad-based private university last year was picked up from his rented accommodation after the ATS received specific inputs about his alleged contact with individuals currently under surveillance in western Uttar Pradesh. He was taken to a secure location for questioning, where investigators examined his digital devices, social media interactions and recent travel history, said sources.

No official statement was issued regarding his arrest, indicating that he may be treated as a person of interest rather than an accused, at this stage.

Officials said the inquiry focused on verifying whether he had any operational links with groups or persons flagged during recent ATS raids in several districts. Sources confirmed that the student cooperated during questioning.

The development came amid a broader ATS crackdown following intelligence alerts about sleeper cell activity and cross-state movements of suspects.