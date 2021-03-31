Home / Cities / Others / Pro-BJP and anti-Congress content in MPSC exams: Maharashtra min to CM
Pro-BJP and anti-Congress content in MPSC exams: Maharashtra min to CM

Woman and child welfare minister and senior Congress leader Yashomati Thakur has asked Uddhav Thackeray to take action against the officials responsible behind the incident
By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 12:54 AM IST


Woman and child welfare minister and senior Congress leader Yashomati Thakur has raised strong objection over the “pro-Bharatiya Janata Party and anti-Congress” contents in the Maharashtra Public Services Commission (MPSC) exams held recently. Citing three examples from the exams, the minister has asked chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to take action against the officials responsible behind the incident.

She handed over a letter to CM on Tuesday and said the contents inclined towards one political party. She said in one of the questions, the central government has been termed as ‘Modi government’. The letter also said that the question paper stated that the Congress was responsible for adopting a ‘British education system’ in the country after independence. “In the exam last year, there was a controversial reference of Manusmriti. Lakhs of students take up these exams and setting question papers in a way to promote the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is highly objectionable,” she wrote.

Thakur also alleged that MPSC deliberately tried to put the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government in trouble with its decisions related to the exams.

