Process to decongest Tihar prison set off with release of 300 inmates

New Delhi: Delhi’s Tihar jail officials on Thursday started the process of releasing prisoners on interim bail as a measure to decongest the prison complex that is currently at almost double its capacity with over 19,500 prisoners as against sanctioned room for 10,026.

The prison’s director general, Sandeep Goel, confirmed that the process to release 1,133 prisoners started on Thursday. HT spoke to different jail officers and confirmed that at least 300 prisoners had already been released by 10 pm. The prison authorities are also awaiting the state government’s order to release around 1,000 convicts on emergency parole.

“Following a Supreme Court order, the high-powered committee(HPC) has now ordered immediate release of those 1,133 UTPs who were released on interim bail last time (in 2020), and later surrendered with no adverse report. They will be released on the strength of their previous interim bail orders which will be deemed valid again for an interim bail of 90 days. This process is starting today,” Goel said.

In March last year, as one of the first measures to decongest the jail in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, around 6,000 prisoners were released on emergency bail and interim parole, and were later directed to surrender on dates decided by HPC, which includes members of the state government, courts, and prison authorities. With cases declining after Delhi’s third wave of the infection in October-November last year, and the prisoners already out of jail for more than nine months, the Delhi High Court in December asked the prisoners to surrender in a phased manner between February and March.

Of the prisoners who were released, around 2,300 undertrial prisoners are yet to surrender. Their names have been shared with Delhi Police.

“Only those prisoners who surrendered on time and also did not indulge in any unlawful activity have been selected. There are some 350 prisoners who were released last year, but were again arrested for street crimes. They will not be eligible. For the convicted prisoners, we are awaiting the home department’s order for their release. In their case too, only whose who surrendered on time will be eligible,” a prison officer, who did not wish to be named, said.

For release on interim bail, HPC has laid down 11 categories of undertrial prisoners -- such as those in civil imprisonment, senior citizens facing trial for offences with a maximum punishment of 10 years in jail, those suffering serious illnesses and are facing trial for offences with punishment ranging from 10 years to life -- who are eligible for grant of 90 days interim bail on furnishing a personal bond.

The spread of the infection inside Tihar has been more severe this time compared to the spread during the first three waves of the infection. In February, there was not a single case of Covid-19 among prisoners or jail officials. Even until April 6, the jail had only 19 cases of Covid-19 among prisoners. But in the past one month, Tihar has reported over 300 Covid-19 cases among prisoners. Six prisoners have died of the infection in April and May.

Prison officers said the cases are again going down inside the prison. Currently, there are about 100 cases of infection. Underworld gangster Chhota Rajan, who was admitted to AIIMS last month, returned to Tihar on Tuesday after testing negative. Student-activist Umar Khalid, who was kept in isolation after testing positive last month, too, returned to his cell after recovering from the disease.

Advocate Ajay Verma, former convenor of National Forum for Prison Reforms, said, “ We had approached the Supreme Court to direct the high-powered committee to decongest the jail by releasing prisoners on interim bail. Only those prisoners who surrendered well on time are entitled. This is a good move by jail officers to immediately release the prisoners . From a safety point of view, it is better for both jail officers and prisoners. The jail has no space for social distancing. We also request the Delhi government to issue orders to immediately release the eligible convicted prisoners on parole. These are prisoners who surrendered on time and did not indulge in any unlawful activity.”

New Delhi: Delhi’s Tihar jail officials on Thursday started the process of releasing prisoners on interim bail as a measure to decongest the prison complex that is currently at almost double its capacity with over 19,500 prisoners as against sanctioned room for 10,026. The prison’s director general, Sandeep Goel, confirmed that the process to release 1,133 prisoners started on Thursday. HT spoke to different jail officers and confirmed that at least 300 prisoners had already been released by 10 pm. The prison authorities are also awaiting the state government’s order to release around 1,000 convicts on emergency parole. “Following a Supreme Court order, the high-powered committee(HPC) has now ordered immediate release of those 1,133 UTPs who were released on interim bail last time (in 2020), and later surrendered with no adverse report. They will be released on the strength of their previous interim bail orders which will be deemed valid again for an interim bail of 90 days. This process is starting today,” Goel said. MORE FROM THIS SECTION HP’s pharma industry in a fix amid labour, raw material shortage 4,356 new virus cases, 55 deaths in J&K Blood banks’ stock depleting as camps, donations see marked decrease Record 1031.43 MT of oxygen supplied in UP In March last year, as one of the first measures to decongest the jail in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, around 6,000 prisoners were released on emergency bail and interim parole, and were later directed to surrender on dates decided by HPC, which includes members of the state government, courts, and prison authorities. With cases declining after Delhi’s third wave of the infection in October-November last year, and the prisoners already out of jail for more than nine months, the Delhi High Court in December asked the prisoners to surrender in a phased manner between February and March. Of the prisoners who were released, around 2,300 undertrial prisoners are yet to surrender. Their names have been shared with Delhi Police. “Only those prisoners who surrendered on time and also did not indulge in any unlawful activity have been selected. There are some 350 prisoners who were released last year, but were again arrested for street crimes. They will not be eligible. For the convicted prisoners, we are awaiting the home department’s order for their release. In their case too, only whose who surrendered on time will be eligible,” a prison officer, who did not wish to be named, said. For release on interim bail, HPC has laid down 11 categories of undertrial prisoners -- such as those in civil imprisonment, senior citizens facing trial for offences with a maximum punishment of 10 years in jail, those suffering serious illnesses and are facing trial for offences with punishment ranging from 10 years to life -- who are eligible for grant of 90 days interim bail on furnishing a personal bond. The spread of the infection inside Tihar has been more severe this time compared to the spread during the first three waves of the infection. In February, there was not a single case of Covid-19 among prisoners or jail officials. Even until April 6, the jail had only 19 cases of Covid-19 among prisoners. But in the past one month, Tihar has reported over 300 Covid-19 cases among prisoners. Six prisoners have died of the infection in April and May. Prison officers said the cases are again going down inside the prison. Currently, there are about 100 cases of infection. Underworld gangster Chhota Rajan, who was admitted to AIIMS last month, returned to Tihar on Tuesday after testing negative. Student-activist Umar Khalid, who was kept in isolation after testing positive last month, too, returned to his cell after recovering from the disease. Advocate Ajay Verma, former convenor of National Forum for Prison Reforms, said, “ We had approached the Supreme Court to direct the high-powered committee to decongest the jail by releasing prisoners on interim bail. Only those prisoners who surrendered well on time are entitled. This is a good move by jail officers to immediately release the prisoners . From a safety point of view, it is better for both jail officers and prisoners. The jail has no space for social distancing. We also request the Delhi government to issue orders to immediately release the eligible convicted prisoners on parole. These are prisoners who surrendered on time and did not indulge in any unlawful activity.”