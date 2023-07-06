Professor’s body found hanging at Madhepura college

Body of a professor in Bihar’s Madhepura district was found hanging in the verandah of the college on Thursday morning, police said.

The deceased, Mohammed Ainul, 45, was a professor at M P B Ed College. He hailed from West Champaran district and had been living on the college campus for seven years along with his wife and five children.

Madhepura superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Kumar said an investigation has been launched.

The professor had gone to his in-laws’ house on the occasion of Bakrid along with his family members and returned to college two days ago alone.

“He seemed normal last night,” a college employee said.

Local police station house officer Ramesh Kumar said, “The body has been sent to Madhepura district hospital for autopsy.”

