Project Srijan takes traditional Kangra art online for wider reach

Srijan, a government endeavour, launched a year back to give the much-needed push to the fading art of Kangra-style painting, is helping artisans find a virtual marketplace for their artwork.

Symbolising new beginnings, Srijan has successfully launched artisans’ products on various online platforms, including Amazon and Jaypore.

The ideation and marketing project is a collaboration of master artisans, creating paintings and black pottery, and a team from district’s Rait development block.

Going beyond traditional paper, artists have created paintings on various novel mediums, including glass plates, wooden stands, slates, and earthen clay plates, for which black pottery experts were roped in.

“Preserving the traditional legacy of this art, all paintings revolve around Ras Nayika, Krishna and Radha-Krishna themes,” said Rait block development officer (BDO) Latika Sehajpal, the brain behind the project, which is an extension of Himachal Pradesh’s Mukhya Mantri Gram Kaushal Yojana.

“When we launched Srijan, it was always confronted with questions about where these products will be sold. But our vision was clear from the get-go. Srijan was not solely about making paper paintings available for sale and generating income for artisans. It was also about the need to innovate and strike a chord with modern customers,” she said.

The official said all products were priced between ₹3,000 and ₹10,000 for a larger reach: “While Jaypore is giving artisans access to the domestic market, Amazon caters to the niche and foreign markets.”

“Each painting’s USP is the use of natural mineral paints. All online listings include detailed description of the product to acquaint customers with Himachal’s rich legacy,” said Sehajpal, adding that with the festive corner around the corner, the product offerings will be increased and pine-needle products will also be introduced soon.