Properties worth 10 cr of education mafiosi attached in Prayagraj

In a major action taken against education mafia in the district, the Prayagraj police on Friday attached two houses of the main accused in teachers’ recruitment scam, in Mumfordganj area. The estimated cost of the two properties is around ₹10 crore and they were attached under the Gangster Act lodged against the accused, police officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The attachment order was issued by the district court on September 28.

The accused Krishnalal aka KL Patel has four cases registered against him at Soraon and Shivkuti police stations which also include cases under the Gangster Act.

On Friday, a team headed by SP city Santosh Kumar Meena and SDM Sadar Yuvraj Singh reached Mumfordganj area under Shivkuti police station. After an announcement, the two houses of 49.28 square metres and 150.74 square metres respectively were sealed. A signboard mentioning the attachment order was put up at the site.

A native of Baharia area, KL Patel is accused of taking money from aspirants of different competitive examinations. Patel was running a gang which included agents and solvers. Besides his involvement in the fraud regarding the recruitment of 69,000 teachers in the state, his name also surfaced in lekhpal, railway recruitment and even in Vyapam recruitment scam of Madhya Pradesh. After the arrest of some of his gang members, Patel was also arrested by STF in 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SP city Santosh Kumar Meena said that during investigation for sections under the Gangster Act, it came to fore that KL Patel had purchased properties through illegal income in his name and his brother’s name in Mumfordganj area. Police sent a report to the district magistrate and attached the properties after receiving approval, he added.

PHOTO:(HT)