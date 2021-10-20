Property dealer dies as illegal gun goes off accidentally at family party in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ: A 25-year-old property dealer succumbed to his gunshot injuries which he received accidentally at his home during a family party at Sachha Baba Nagar in Arail under Naini police station on Wednesday morning. The youth’s friend was showing him how to handle a pistol during which the firearm went off resulting in his death, police said.

According to reports, Deenanath Pandey’s son Abhilash Pandey worked as a property dealer. On Wednesday morning, he was at his home with his friends when his kin heard a gunshot. They rushed towards his room and saw him lying on the floor with a bullet injury in his chest. Abhilash was rushed to SRN hospital where he died while undergoing treatment in the afternoon.

Superintendent of police (SP), trans-Yamuna, Saurabh Dixit and other senior officials reached the spot and carried out investigations and questioned those present on the spot. The SP said primary investigations revealed that Abhilash was in his house with his friends. Meanwhile, one Vivek Tiwari of same area whipped out an illegal pistol and was showing others how to handle it when it went off suddenly. Abhilash received a bullet in his chest and collapsed. He was taken to SRN hospital but could not be saved by the doctors.

“Eyewitnesses are being thoroughly questioned and an FIR will be lodged on the basis of a complaint received by the youth’s kin,” he added.