Property worth 1.50 crore of Prayagraj history-sheeter attached

Jhunsi police attached properties worth ₹1.50 crore belonging to history sheeter Rajkumar’s wife and his kin under Gangsters Act, on Monday. Rajkumar is history-sheeter of the Jhunsi police station and constructed a two-storey house at Newada locality in Cantonment area through his illegal income. The estimated cost of the property is around ₹1.50 crore.

Police officials said that Rajkumar has eight criminal cases including that of murder registered against him. He and his brother, Santosh, were also accused of extortion and assault last year, after which the Jhunsi police slapped Gangsters Act against him, his brother and gang members Rakesh, Mithilesh, Sujit and Mangal Pasi.

During investigations police learnt about a house registered in the name of Rajkumar’s wife. On Monday evening, Jhunsi police accompanied by revenue officials reached Newada locality in Cantonment area and put a notice outside the house with the attachment notice.