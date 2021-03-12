Prostitution racket busted at Panchkula massage parlour, four held

Police claim to have busted a flesh trade racket running at a massage parlour in Sector 14, with the arrest of four people, including a woman.

The male accused have been identified as Mohd Aazam of Manimajra, Ramakant Pandey of Mauli Jagran and Swami Parshad of Sector 28, Panchkula.

The racket was unearthed following a raid by assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Vijay Kumar Nehra and crime branch in-charge Aman, who led their teams to the parlour on Wednesday following secret information.

As a decoy customer finalised a deal with Aazam, police raided the parlour, and arrested three men and a woman.

All accused were booked under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act. They were produced before a court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.