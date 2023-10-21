Protest against MNNIT director: Govt school principal suspended for violating service norms

A government school principal has been suspended for staging a demonstration and for posting inflammatory remarks on social media.

Govt school principal suspended for violating service norms (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Basic Shiskha Adhikari (BSA)-Prayagraj Praveen Kumar Tiwari issued the suspension order of Sarita Dubey, principal of government primary school at Vishundas Ka Pura for violating service conduct norms.

“She has been attached to the Block Resource Center at Kaurihar,” the BSA said. Dubey had staged a demonstration at the residence of director of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad on August 13 and posted inflammatory remarks on social media, officials said.

They said a complaint made by MNNIT Director professor RS Verma to the divisional assistant director (basic education) against Dubey led to her suspension. Dubey, is wife of an MNNIT teacher Avnish Kumar Dubey, who lives in the MNNIT’s residential premises. She is accused of instigating other women and wives of MNNIT teachers and staging demonstration outside residence of MNNIT director, alleging anomalies in the recently held faculty recruitment process of the institute. The demonstration continued for long, requiring police intervention.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The teachers who had applied for the posts of associate professors and professors in the MNNIT teachers’ recruitment exercise but were not selected had been demonstrating on the institute campus alleging anomalies since August 12.

In this case, divisional assistant director (basic education) had instructed BSA-Prayagraj on September 13 to conduct a probe and submit a report. Subsequently BSA asked block education officer, Holagarh Lalji Sharma to carry out an investigation on September 16. However, Lalji took ill after which the probe was handed over to block education officer, Soraon Shailpati Yadav who finally submitted his probe report on October 11 and recommended action against Sarita Dubey. This led to government action, officials said. Dubey couldn’t be reached for her comments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON