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Protesters clash with security forces in Manipur's Bishnupur, prohibitory orders imposed

Protesters clash with security forces in Manipur's Bishnupur, prohibitory orders imposed

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 09:32 pm IST
PTI |
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Imphal, Protesters clashed with security forces in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Tuesday, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders in the district, officials said.

Protesters clash with security forces in Manipur's Bishnupur, prohibitory orders imposed

The violence erupted in the Thingungei area as locals protested the recent bomb blast in Tronglaobi that killed two children. Tension escalated after unverified reports spread about the movement of "suspicious persons" allegedly carrying arms, they said.

Clashes broke out in Thingungei and nearby Ningthoukhong, with security forces firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

More than 10 people sustained minor injuries during the clashes, while at least one four-wheeler was set ablaze by protesters, officials said.

In a statement, police said a security team was obstructed by locals around 1.30 pm near Thingungei following the spread of "mischievous and unverified rumours" regarding the identity and purpose of the personnel.

"A mob gathered and stopped the vehicles of the security forces. The situation escalated when some members of the crowd turned violent, damaging and setting fire to vehicles associated with the security personnel. There were also attempts to detain personnel," the statement said.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Protesters clash with security forces in Manipur's Bishnupur, prohibitory orders imposed
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Protesters clash with security forces in Manipur's Bishnupur, prohibitory orders imposed
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