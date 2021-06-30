Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Provide 50L water connections to people in two months: UP CM
Provide 50L water connections to people in two months: UP CM

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said all work related to the 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme (clean water to every house) should be completed in time and 50 lakh water connections be given to people in the next two months
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 11:44 PM IST
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said all work related to the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme (clean water to every house) should be completed in time and 50 lakh water connections be given to people in the next two months.

Work on laying pipelines to supply water should be completed expeditiously and there should be no compromise with the quality of pipes, he said while reviewing the progress of the implementation of the scheme here on Wednesday. The scheme is being run under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The chief minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the implementation of the scheme and said it would help achieve the central and state government’s objective of providing clean water to people living in rural areas.

He said this would also help in achieving the objectives on the public health front. “The report on the progress of implementation should be uploaded and third party audit should also be carried out,” said the CM.

