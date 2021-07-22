Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Provide power related services via apps, says UP energy minister
others

Provide power related services via apps, says UP energy minister

LUCKNOW UP energy minister Shrikant Sharma on Thursday said that consumers should get all electricity related services via online applications, and their response would become the base for the ACR entry of the staff – from the JE to the chairman
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 09:34 PM IST
LUCKNOW UP energy minister Shrikant Sharma on Thursday said that consumers should get all electricity related services via online applications, and their response would become the base for the ACR entry of the staff – from the JE to the chairman.

“Services like bill correction, permanent disconnection and change in category should be made available via online application without the consumer having to come to the office to submit an application,” the minister directed the officials in a review meeting.

From next month, the power department app will have the facility for applying online for a change in meter, bill correction, change in sanctioned load, change in name or address, change in category and permanent disconnection. “Incorrect bills should be monitored by the MD and feedback should be taken from consumers,” added the minister.

Consumers paying bills regularly would be felicitated, said the minister.

The minister directed officials to ensure that there was no tripping problem in all areas. “This summer, over 25,000 mw power is being supplied during the peak and this demand may go up to 28,000 mw next year. Hence preparations should be made from now,” said Sharma.

The minister directed the MD and directors to go out in the field to take stock of the problems. He also asked officials to do night patrolling.

“Try to get pending bills paid for at least three months. Disconnection is not the correct solution. Transmission loss should be identified where ever high and should be brought below 15% at the feeder level,” said Sharma.

