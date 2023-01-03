PRTC contractual workers to join farmers’ protest at toll plazas

The state unit of Punjab Roadways/Punbus/PRTC Contractual Workers’ Union on Tuesday announced to join the ongoing protest of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) at toll plazas. The farmers owing allegiance to the committee are on strike against the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government, who they accused of ignoring their demands.

On December 15, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee had launched protests at all toll plazas in Punjab for a month, ensuring toll-free travel for commuters.

State president Resham Singh Gill said, “Due to the policies of the government, Punjab is on the path of struggle.”

Gill said, “The state and Union governments are looting common people on the pretext of collecting toll. Every Indian pays the road tax which goes to the government treasury, in return, it is the duty of the government to provide better roads. But the government allots tenders to corporate houses to build roads and plunders the common man.”

‘Will extend support in agitation at Zira against liquor factory’

He said contractual workers will also support farmers in the ongoing agitation at Zira against the liquor factory to protect the water and soil of Punjab.

Notably, protesters, many of them villagers from the surrounding areas of the factory, had laid siege at the factory main gate, blaming the unit for polluting the environment, including groundwater, leading to low yield from the fields.

Union leaders said that they will participate in the protest and support farmers sitting at the toll plazas and will join the agitation against the Zira factory.