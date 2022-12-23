PSPCL directed to pay 10k to Ludhiana man for not installing 2 commercial power connections

The district consumer disputes redressal commission has directed Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to pay ₹10,000 compensation to a Ludhiana resident for not installing two commercial electricity connections at his property, despite receiving payment for the same.

The forum, headed by president Sanjeev Batra, has also directed the corporation to install the electricity connections at the property of the complainant, Om Parkash, at Mohalla Fatehgarh, near Chand Cinema.

Parkash,70, had filed a complaint against the PSPCL in December 2019 under Section 12 of the Consumer Protection Act seeking compensation of ₹1 lakh for mental and physical harassment. He also sought ₹33,000 as litigation expenses.

Parkash stated that he applied for installation of two commercial electric connections in Novemeber 2019 on the ground floor of his property and deposited ₹3,630 for each of them. He stated in his complaint that despite making the payment and complying with all conditions, PSCPL did not install the connections. Parkash stated that he also visited the corporation’s office in Ludhiana and requested them to install the connections, but they kept the matter pending on one pretext or the other.

PSPCL stated that Prakash’s application was cancelled on the basis of objections raised by his brothers, who are co-owners of the property.

But, the forum ruled that the complainant was not afforded an opportunity of being heard before cancellation of his application. “The property was partitioned about 40 years back and all shareholders are in exclusive possession, to the extent of their shares, and they have a separate gate, water and sewerage connection and electricity connection,” the commission stated.

The order further read that electricity is a basic amenity of which a person cannot be deprived and the connection cannot be declined on the ground that the co-owners object to it.