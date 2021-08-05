Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Pune city reports RTPCR positivity rate of less than 5% in July
others

Pune city reports RTPCR positivity rate of less than 5% in July

As per the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune city has reported an RTPCR positivity rate of less than 5% in July and the combined positivity rate from RTPCR and RAT tests has stayed below 3
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 12:10 AM IST
HT Image

As per the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune city has reported an RTPCR positivity rate of less than 5% in July and the combined positivity rate from RTPCR and RAT tests has stayed below 3.91% in the same month.

Although this qualifies for the city to be eligible for recent relaxations, just like the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune did not make the cut because the district’s positivity rate is above 5% for July.

In July, the city saw over 0.175 million RTPCR swabs and 38,000 Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) swabs collected for Covid-19 testing. Twenty one per cent more RTPCR tests were conducted, as opposed to RAT tests.

As per the PMC health department data, in July, Pune city recorded 175,641 RTPCR tests, of which 146,538 were conducted in private hospitals and 29,103 were conducted in government hospitals. There were 38,118 RAT swabs taken, of which 29,004 were at government hospitals, and 9,114 were at private hospitals.

The RTPCR positivity rate, is one of the criteria to declare further relaxations, as announced by the state government on August 3. State task force member Dr Shashank Joshi said, “One of the advisories made by the task force to the CMO was that districts which have a RTPCR positivity rate of less than 5%, which is also the state average, every day for two weeks at least, could be offered further relaxations. However, this is applicable for the entire district as an administrative unit. In case of Pune city I cannot specifically comment. However, even if city’s combined average positivity rate is low, there is no way to monitor the movement of people between rural and urban areas.”

However, public representatives have been opposing the decision and have called it biased. Shivaji Nagar MLA Siddharth Shirole said, “In the previous lockdown as well as this lockdown Pune city was considered a separate administrative unit. As of now, Pune city is at level 3 and Pune rural is at level four, as per the state government’s earlier orders. However, now the city and rural parts are being compared on the same lines. How can a small taluka like Indapur or Mulshi be compared with the state’s largest city, which is Pune. We agree that there could be surges again and that there could be a floating population between the city and the rural areas, however, the city has always responded to lockdowns since March 2020. If cases surge once again, then we will draw back, but at least for now, people could have some business for a month at least.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat interrupts baseball game at Yankee stadium. Watch hilarious clip

Bear opens car door in California, takes a look inside. Watch

Car slides and sinks into a lake on live television. Watch

Witty to sarcastic: Twitter’s ‘Imagine studying’ trend posts make people chuckle
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP