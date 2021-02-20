Home / Cities / Others / Pune dist: Power supply to 36,000 defaulters disconnected in 17 days
Pune dist: Power supply to 36,000 defaulters disconnected in 17 days

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:09 PM IST
Following non-payment of electricity bills the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has disconnected power supply to more than 36,139 defaulters in the Pune district. They have an outstanding amount of 819.55 crore.

The defaulters include consumers from Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune rural areas. The action was taken against 13,650 residential consumers and 20,233 commercial consumers and 2,256 industrial consumers in the last 17 days.

In Pune city, MSEDCL has disconnected power supply to 20,000 defaulters who have an outstanding amount of 42.37 crore.

MSEDCL has initiated a drive against defaulters who haven’t paid bills for the last ten months.

Sachin Talewar, chief engineer, MSEDCL, Pune circle, said, “Consumers are responding positively and paying the bills. In the last 17 days, consumers have paid a total Rs145.75 crore of outstanding amount in Pune circle.”

“In total 97,413 consumers have paid outstanding bill amount. This includes 66,179 residential consumers, 28,005 commercial consumers and 3,229 industrial. They paid a total of 90.16 crore,” he said.

The power utility body, meanwhile, has taken a decision to keep electricity billing centres open during weekends. So consumers can pay bills even on Saturday’s and Sunday’s.

Action in Pune district

Area== Power disconnection of defaulters== Outstanding amount

Pune city== 19,388==Rs42.17 crore

Pimpri-Chinchwad== 9,885==Rs24.90 crore

Pune rural== 6,866==Rs22.48crore

Type of consumers== No of consumers ==Total outstanding

Residential==8,49,900== 505.23 crore

Commercial== 1, 38, 648== 211.70 crore

Industrial==20,138== 102.77 crore

Total ==10, 8,776==Rs819.71crore

