Pune district records 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

PUNE Pune district reported a record jump in new Covid-19 cases, with 1,000 infections being reported in a 24- hour period by the state health department on Friday.

This puts the district active cases count at over 8,528. The progressive count stands at 3.98 lakh, of which 3.81 lakh have recovered.

The death toll for Pune district stands at 8,068.

This has been the highest number of cases reported in the district since the beginning of January 2021.

The department also reported one death on Friday in the district. Pune continues to top the state in terms of active cases.

Pune city reported 535 new cases, taking the progressive count to 2,03,352. The death toll stood at 4558.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 259 fresh cases, which takes the progressive count to 99,407. The death toll in PCMC is 1,321.

Pune rural reported 211 new cases with the progressive count at 95,648, while the deaths toll stood at 2,141 with one death reported on Friday.

44% vaccinated, 566 get second dose

Pune district also saw 44% of the target beneficiaries vaccinated for the first time on Friday. Of the 7,400 beneficiaries, 3,241 were vaccinated. This included 1,237 health care workers and 2,004 frontline workers.

The lowest percentage was recorded by the PCMC as only 38% of the targeted beneficiaries were inoculated on Friday.

PMC recorded a 48% vaccination percentage and Pune rural recorded a 43% vaccination percentage.

A total of 566 beneficiaries got their second dose, of which 137 are from PCMC, 185 from PMC and 244 from Pune rural.

Zero adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) were reported from the district on Friday.