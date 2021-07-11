PUNE Pune district reported 1,072 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths in 24 hours on Sunday.

This takes the progressive count to 1.068 million, of which 1.031 million have recovered. The death toll stands at 17,755. Currently, 19,034 are active cases in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw 13,000 vaccinations on Sunday.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 565 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 316,565. With seven more deaths, the toll stands at 5,979. Pune city reported 305 new Covid1-9 cases which takes the progressive count to 498,303. With one death reported on Sunday, the toll went up to 8,542. PCMC reported 202 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 253,521. With one death reported on Sunday, the toll stands at 2,988.

Sunday saw fewer than 15,000 vaccinations, as only 13,171 people got the jab, which takes the total vaccinations in the district to 5,212,517, of which, 4,074,777 got their first dose and 1,137,740 got their second dose. Only 98 sites saw vaccinations, as PMC has shut down all its centres for the day.