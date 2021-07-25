Pune district reports 1,085 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday

PUNE Pune district reported 1,085 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths in 24 hours on Sunday.

This takes the progressive count to 1.083 million of which 1.048 million have recovered. The death toll stands at 18,652 with 15,803 active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment, or in home isolation. Pune also saw 22,035 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 657 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 324,560. With no deaths reported on Sunday, the death toll stands at 6,185. Pune city reported 267 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 502,383. One death on Sunday, takes the toll to 8,869. PCMC reported 161 new Covid-19 cases after which the progressive count went up to 256,202, and with one more death reported, the toll stands at 3,329.

Pune also saw 22,035 vaccinations on the day, as per the CoWin dashboard on Sunday. Totally 5,912,361 vaccines have been administered, including 4,488,191 first doses and 1,424,170 second doses. A total of 132 vaccination sites conducted vaccination on the day, of which 72 were government and 60 private sites.