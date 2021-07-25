Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Pune district reports 1,085 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday
others

Pune district reports 1,085 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday

PUNE Pune district reported 1,085 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths in 24 hours on Sunday
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 08:48 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE Pune district reported 1,085 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths in 24 hours on Sunday.

This takes the progressive count to 1.083 million of which 1.048 million have recovered. The death toll stands at 18,652 with 15,803 active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment, or in home isolation. Pune also saw 22,035 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 657 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 324,560. With no deaths reported on Sunday, the death toll stands at 6,185. Pune city reported 267 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 502,383. One death on Sunday, takes the toll to 8,869. PCMC reported 161 new Covid-19 cases after which the progressive count went up to 256,202, and with one more death reported, the toll stands at 3,329.

Pune also saw 22,035 vaccinations on the day, as per the CoWin dashboard on Sunday. Totally 5,912,361 vaccines have been administered, including 4,488,191 first doses and 1,424,170 second doses. A total of 132 vaccination sites conducted vaccination on the day, of which 72 were government and 60 private sites.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo’s playtime with elderly owner on merry-go-round may melt your heart

Shy cat hides behind vet while taking vaccines. Clip is too cute to miss

Sweet video of an armadillo may remind you of Pokemon. Watch

Girl creates portrait of Shankar Mahadevan using Rubik’s cubes, he shares video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP