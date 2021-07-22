Pune district reports 1,133 fresh Covid cases and six deaths

PUNE As per the authorities, Pune district reported 1,133 fresh Covid-positive cases in 24 hours. Six Covid deaths were also reported in Pune district in the last 24 hours. Of these, four deaths were reported from Pune rural and one death was reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the last 24 hours. One death was reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 501,641 Covid cases and 8,847 deaths till Thursday. PCMC has reported 255,777 cases so far and a total of 3,294 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 322,671 total cases so far and 6,177 deaths due to Covid.

In Pune district, there are a total of 1,080,089 covid cases. Of this, 1,045,637 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 18,583 deaths in the district. At present, there are 15,869 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 7,756 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 6,016,506 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 96.34%.

Across Maharashtra, 120 deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.09%.

Currently 5,51,872 people are in home quarantine and 3,743 people are in institutional quarantine.