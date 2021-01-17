Pune district reports 10 deaths and 496 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

On Sunday, Pune district reported 10 deaths due to Covid-19 infection in 24 hours. The district reported 496 fresh positive cases on Sunday which took the final count to 3.82 lakh Covid-19 cases of which 3.58 lakh have recovered, 7,902 have been reported dead and 15,986 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

The city reported 271 new cases taking the final toll to 1,95,769 and five deaths took the death toll to 4,457. PCMC reported 123 new cases taking the final case count to 95,714 while two deaths were reported on Sunday which took the death toll to 1,299. Pune rural reported 102 new cases which took the final cases to 90,674 while three deaths were reported which took the death toll to 2,109.

The state health department reported that 2,342 patients were discharged on Sunday taking the final count of such cases to over 18.86 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 94.76%. Also, 3,081 new cases in the state were reported on Sunday taking the total cases to over 19.90 lakh. In addition, 50 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 51,637. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.55%. Of 1,38,06,387 laboratory samples, 19,90,759 have tested positive (14.42%) for Covid-19 till Sunday. Currently 2,25,308 people are in home quarantine and 2,045 people are in institutional quarantine.