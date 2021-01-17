IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Pune district reports 10 deaths and 496 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours
The state health department reported that 2,342 patients were discharged on Sunday taking the final count of such cases to over 18.86 lakh. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
The state health department reported that 2,342 patients were discharged on Sunday taking the final count of such cases to over 18.86 lakh. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
others

Pune district reports 10 deaths and 496 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Total cases in district are 3.82 lakh of which 3.58 lakh have recovered, 7,902 have been reported dead and 15,986 are active cases
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:15 PM IST

On Sunday, Pune district reported 10 deaths due to Covid-19 infection in 24 hours. The district reported 496 fresh positive cases on Sunday which took the final count to 3.82 lakh Covid-19 cases of which 3.58 lakh have recovered, 7,902 have been reported dead and 15,986 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

The city reported 271 new cases taking the final toll to 1,95,769 and five deaths took the death toll to 4,457. PCMC reported 123 new cases taking the final case count to 95,714 while two deaths were reported on Sunday which took the death toll to 1,299. Pune rural reported 102 new cases which took the final cases to 90,674 while three deaths were reported which took the death toll to 2,109.

The state health department reported that 2,342 patients were discharged on Sunday taking the final count of such cases to over 18.86 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 94.76%. Also, 3,081 new cases in the state were reported on Sunday taking the total cases to over 19.90 lakh. In addition, 50 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 51,637. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.55%. Of 1,38,06,387 laboratory samples, 19,90,759 have tested positive (14.42%) for Covid-19 till Sunday. Currently 2,25,308 people are in home quarantine and 2,045 people are in institutional quarantine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The Covid-19 vaccination centre at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar wears a deserted look on Sunday after the process was suspended till Tuesday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
The Covid-19 vaccination centre at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar wears a deserted look on Sunday after the process was suspended till Tuesday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
others

Vaccine here, but don’t let guard down: Mumbai civic body

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:23 PM IST
Immediate dip in daily case count unlikely, will take 3-4 months to see vaccine’s impact, say civic officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
4 robbers held after encounter in Punjab’s border town of Patti; fifth dies of drug overdose
4 robbers held after encounter in Punjab’s border town of Patti; fifth dies of drug overdose
others

4 robbers held after encounter in Punjab’s border town of Patti; fifth dies of drug overdose

By Anil Sharma
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Two police personnel among six injured in firing; accused, who faced about 50 criminal cases, had committed six robberies in past 24 hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
When a person makes his/her Will, s/he is declaring how assets and properties are disbursed, and to whom, after his/her death. (GETTY IMAGES (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))
When a person makes his/her Will, s/he is declaring how assets and properties are disbursed, and to whom, after his/her death. (GETTY IMAGES (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))
others

Five steps to creating and registering a Last Will & Testament

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:02 PM IST
When a person makes his/her Will, s/he is declaring how assets and properties are disbursed, and to whom, after his/her death. The Will is a legal document. It can be handwritten, or typed, on any document and not just stamp paper.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 35-year-old woman and her sons, aged 12 and five, were found dead after the door to their room was forced open at Hamadwala Uttad village in Ferozepur district on Monday morning. (Representational image)
The 35-year-old woman and her sons, aged 12 and five, were found dead after the door to their room was forced open at Hamadwala Uttad village in Ferozepur district on Monday morning. (Representational image)
others

Mother, sons suffocated to death as they sleep with angithi in room

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:55 PM IST
Three members of a family, including two children, died of suffocation as they slept with a coal-brazier (angithi) to keep themselves warm in a room at Hamadwala Uttad village in Ferozepur district on Sunday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police take action against persons not wearing a mask at Mukundnagar in Pune in September, 2020. (HT)
Police take action against persons not wearing a mask at Mukundnagar in Pune in September, 2020. (HT)
others

Monday Musings: Should the police act or not? When the law is made to order

By Yogesh Joshi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:40 PM IST
In Pune, as many as 28,000 people have violated rules such as not wearing masks, stepping out of home during curfew orders, and keeping shops open beyond deadlines. The police action has caused an uproar, says Yogesh Joshi
READ FULL STORY
Close
The beating the retreat ceremony, a coordinated drill of the Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers, was held on Independence Day last year without any spectators. (PTI file photo)
The beating the retreat ceremony, a coordinated drill of the Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers, was held on Independence Day last year without any spectators. (PTI file photo)
others

No spectators at Attari border on Republic Day amid Covid pandemic

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:26 PM IST
BSF officials say decision on conducting coordinated parade with Pakistan at joint check post will be taken soon
READ FULL STORY
Close
The boy's father, a labourer, is absconding. (Pardeep Pandit/HT Archive)
The boy's father, a labourer, is absconding. (Pardeep Pandit/HT Archive)
others

Hyderabad man sets 10-year-old son ablaze for not studying

PTI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:01 PM IST
The boy suffered 60 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment in a government hospital
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Punjab director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini and (right) inspector general of police Paramraj Singh Umranangal. (HT file photo)
Former Punjab director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini and (right) inspector general of police Paramraj Singh Umranangal. (HT file photo)
others

Now, SIT files chargesheet against Punjab ex-DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in Kotkapura firing case

By Parteek Singh Mahal
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:17 PM IST
Move comes three days after the SIT, led by IGP Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, filed a chargesheet against Saini and IGP Paramraj Singh Umranangal, who is under suspension, for the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Civic body polls: AAP to meet state election commissioner over possible misuse of govt machinery

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Chandigarh The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday expressed apprehension of possible misuse of government machinery by the ruling Congress to win the upcoming municipal corporation, municipal council and nagar panchayat elections in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bharati Vidyapeeth police had rescued three minor girls and a woman in November 2020. The rescued persons were later shifted to an observation home in the city. (Getty Images)
The Bharati Vidyapeeth police had rescued three minor girls and a woman in November 2020. The rescued persons were later shifted to an observation home in the city. (Getty Images)
others

One booked for kidnapping minor girl in Pune

By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:33 PM IST
The Shivajinagar police have lodged a complaint against an unidentified person for kidnapping a 17-year-old minor victim of flesh trade rescued during a racket busted by the city police recently
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Watch out: Tiny plastic toy freebies may be dangerous for your child

By Pushpa Girimaji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:10 PM IST
Offering ‘freebies’ to promote a product is an old marketing gimmick
READ FULL STORY
Close
Out of the 1,802 beneficiaries who got vaccinated on Saturday, nine reported minor adverse effects during inoculation programme. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Out of the 1,802 beneficiaries who got vaccinated on Saturday, nine reported minor adverse effects during inoculation programme. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
others

Pune district: Nine with mild adverse reaction stable, say officials

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:19 PM IST
All these were minor effects and the beneficiaries had multiple factors to contribute to the effects said doctors at the site including fasting, psychological anxiety over-vaccination and others
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Govt to work on enhance teacher training and cutting dropout rates: Sisodia

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The first seven-day international education conference held by the Delhi government concluded on Sunday with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announcing that moving forward, the state government would work on enhanced teacher training, strengthening school management committees (SMCs), working on an interactive curriculum, and cutting dropout rates
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

246 new Covid-19 cases in Capital — positivity rate hits another low

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Delhi on Sunday recorded 246 new cases of Covid-19 — the lowest since May 9 when 224 new cases were recorded – and eight more deaths, according to the state government’s daily health bulletin
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi’s air improves, mercury set to rise this week

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:07 PM IST
A change in wind direction improved Delhi’s air on Sunday, pulling the air quality index (AQI) from the ‘severe’ to the ‘very poor’ category
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP