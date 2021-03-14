Home / Cities / Others / Pune district reports 3,259 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday
Pune district reports 3,259 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

MAR 14, 2021
PUNE According to the state health department, Pune district reported 3,259 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, which takes the progressive count of the district to 4.39 lakh, of which 4.05 lakh have recovered. The death toll stands at 8,193.

Currently, 25,673 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

Pune continues to report the highest number of active cases in the state.

Pune city reported 1,780 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 2,25,104. Four deaths reported on Sunday took the death toll in the city to 4,626.

Pune rural reported 673 new cases which takes its progressive count to 1,04,320 and with five more deaths, the death toll went up to 2,173.

PCMC reported 806 new cases, which takes the progressive count to 1,10,138. With two more deaths on Sunday the death toll stood at 1,345.

