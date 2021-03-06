Pune district’s active Covid cases nears 20K mark; 1,925 new cases on Saturday

Pune district reported 1,925 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, which took the number of active cases, i.e. those undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation, to 19,615, as per the state health department.

This is almost double of the number of active cases in Thane, which is at 10,044, and Mumbai, with 8,984 active cases.

The progressive count of the district currently stands at 4,19,162, of which, 3,91,411 have recovered.

The death toll in the district stands at 8,136.

Pune city reported 991 new cases, which takes the count to 2,14,029. Two new deaths took the death toll to 4,589.

PCMC reported 532 new cases, which took its progressive count to 1,04,810 and one death took the death toll to 1,336.

Pune rural reported 402 new cases which takes its progressive count to 1,00,323. Four deaths reported on Saturday put the death toll at 2,162.

Also, 6,080 patients were discharged on Saturday in the state, which took the total number of discharged to 20.62 lakh, after full recovery.

The recovery rate in the state is 93.36%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.37%. Currently, 4,28,676 people are in home quarantine and 4,514 people are in institutional quarantine.