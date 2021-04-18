Home / Cities / Others / Pune district’s total ICU beds with ventilators on par with Mum, Delhi... but only 10 available
others

Pune district’s total ICU beds with ventilators on par with Mum, Delhi... but only 10 available

PUNE The Pune administration has been able to ramp-up its bed capacity, which has now ensured that the ICU and ventilator capacity in the district is almost on par with Mumbai and Delhi
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 09:04 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE The Pune administration has been able to ramp-up its bed capacity, which has now ensured that the ICU and ventilator capacity in the district is almost on par with Mumbai and Delhi.

Zilla Parishad CEO, Ayush Prasad said, “We do not have as many large government hospitals as Mumbai and Delhi, but we have been able to add ventilators, oxygen beds and also ICU beds without ventilators every day. Thanks to these efforts we now have as many ventilators as Mumbai or Delhi. The administration is also looking to procure oxygen concentrators and an oxygen generation plant through CSR and government funds to further increase oxygen beds.”

The administration has been able to add new beds each day to fight the virus.

As of Sunday, Pune district had 1,305 allocated ICU beds with ventilators, of which, only 10 were available.

Also, of the 1,940 ICU beds without ventilators, only 82 were available as per the dashboard.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

12,675 fresh Covid-19 cases and 46 deaths in Pune district on Sunday

Lower case fatality rate, but rate of recovery same as 2020: experts

Students suffer due to strict restrictions, many stuck in the city

50-bed complex, with oxygen, at Vithoba Maruti Pathare sports complex in Kharadi lies empty

This is in comparison with Delhi, which has 1,250 ventilators, and Mumbai which has 1,339 ventilators.

As per the PMC dashboard, Pune city had only two ventilators available, and no ICU beds without ventilators.

PCMC had only one ventilator available, though it did have 69 ICU beds without ventilators.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP